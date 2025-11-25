Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs: Uniforms for Week 13 on Thanksgiving, revealed

One of the highlights of Week 13 in the NFL will take place in Arlington, as the Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs. This Thanksgiving matchup could easily serve as a preview of a potential Super Bowl clash.

One of the most interesting side notes of this game centers on the uniforms both teams will wear next Thursday, which have already been confirmed by the franchises.

As journalist Jon Machota reported on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Cowboys will wear their traditional dark blue uniforms with a white helmet, while the Chiefs will take the field in their alternate look—white jerseys and a red helmet.

This way, both teams will be easily distinguishable on the green turf of AT&T Stadium, a venue that promises to host a compelling matchup between two title contenders.

Patrick Mahomes left Dak Prescott right.

Cowboys and Chiefs eye the playoffs

The upcoming Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs carries immense significance for both teams’ playoff aspirations.

The Cowboys, currently locked in a tight race in the NFC East, desperately need a victory to maintain pressure on their division leader and solidify their standing in the Wild Card hunt.

Similarly, the Chiefs require a crucial win to gain breathing room in the highly competitive AFC West and improve their position for a potential first-round bye. For both teams, securing a victory in this high-profile contest is imperative to keep their postseason hopes strongly alive.

When and where will Dallas and Kansas City play?

The highly anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs is set to take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28th. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home field of the Cowboys.

