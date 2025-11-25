Where to watch Ajax vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Trending topics:
Ajax will face Benfica in the League stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Amar Dedic of SL Benfica
Ajax will face off against Benfica in the league stage Matchday 5 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

This matchup is all about pride, with both clubs still clinging to slim mathematical hopes but running out of room to recover. Ajax have endured one of the roughest stretches in its history, still sitting on zero points with a staggering 14 goals allowed and just one scored.

Benfica hasn’t fared much better, also pointless after managing only two goals while giving up eight. With both sides desperate to salvage something from their campaign, this showdown offers a critical chance for one of them to finally flip the narrative.

When will the Ajax vs Benfica match be played?

Ajax play against Benfica this Tuesday, November 25, in the league stage Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Wout Weghorst of AFC Ajax – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ajax vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM
CT: 11:45 AM
MT: 10:45 AM
PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Ajax vs Benfica in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Ajax and Benfica. Catch all the action live on FuboOther options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

