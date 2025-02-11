Trending topics:
Where to watch Monterrey vs Forge live for free in the USA: 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup

Monterrey receive Forge for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Luis Reyes of Monterrey
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesLuis Reyes of Monterrey

Monterrey will face off against Forge in the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Monterrey vs Forge live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Monterrey took care of business in the first leg against Forge, securing a 2-0 win on the road to put themselves in firm control of the tie. Now, with the advantage of playing at home and a two-goal cushion, the Rayados will aim to finish the job and advance to the next round.

Forge, meanwhile, faces a daunting task, needing to overturn the deficit against the Liga MX runners-up on their own turf. With the odds stacked against them, the Canadian side will look to disrupt Monterrey’s rhythm and capitalize on any signs of overconfidence.

When will the Monterrey vs Forge match be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup first round between Monterrey and Forge will be played this Tuesday, February 11 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Players of Monterrey – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Monterrey vs Forge: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Forge in the USA

This 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup game between Monterrey and Forge will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FS2, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

