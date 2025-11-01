Where to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Monterrey will face off against Tigres UANL in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 16 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

As the Liga MX regular season nears its conclusion, one of the fiercest rivalries in Mexican soccer is set to take center stage once again—the Derby Regio. This high-stakes clash carries major local pride and continental significance, with both Tigres UANL and Monterrey fighting for prime playoff positioning.

Tigres sit just one point behind league leaders Toluca with 32 points and have their sights set on the top spot, while Monterrey trails closely with 30 points and needs a win to keep control of its postseason destiny and secure a direct berth in the quarterfinals.

When will the Monterrey vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Monterrey will take on Tigres UANL in the Matchday 16 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, November 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:05 PM (ET).

Javier Aquino of Tigres – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Monterrey vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres UANL in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Tigres UANL will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.