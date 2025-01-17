Where to watch Necaxa vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Necaxa and Chivas will face each otherin a Matchday 2 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay fully connected to the action with detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Chivas and Necaxa are set to clash in a rivalry matchup, each coming off contrasting starts to the tournament. Chivas opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Santos Laguna, aiming to secure back-to-back wins and maintain their spot at the top of the standings.

Necaxa, on the other hand, began with a 2-1 loss to Pumas and are looking to bounce back after a disappointing Apertura. A quick recovery is crucial for Necaxa as they strive to improve on last season’s performance.

When will the Necaxa vs Chivas match be played?

Necaxa play against Chivas in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Friday, January 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 PM (ET).

Agustin Palavecino of Necaxa – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Necaxa vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Tigres Necaxa vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Necaxa and Chivas will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans can no longer use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.