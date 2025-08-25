Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Newcastle play against Liverpool in a Matchday 2 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesDominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool

Newcastle will receive Liverpool in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Newcastle vs Liverpool online in the US on Fubo]

Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions, are entering the season with high expectations after a 4-2 opening victory over Bournemouth, aiming to build momentum with a second consecutive win.

Their rivals, Newcastle, opened with a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa and are eager to capture their first triumph of the season in front of their home crowd, setting up an early showdown that could shape the league race.

When will the Newcastle vs Liverpool match be played?

Newcastle face Liverpool this Monday, August 25, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 2. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle – Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle – Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Newcastle vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Newcastle vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Newcastle and Liverpool in the USA on FuboOther options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
