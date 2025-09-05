Where to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Nicaragua will square off against Costa Rica on Matchday 1 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Costa Rica, long considered one of CONCACAF’s powerhouses, open their World Cup qualifying campaign with the expectation of topping its group and securing a direct ticket to the tournament. Despite some uneven results in recent years, the Ticos remain a tough, battle-tested side that has consistently performed on the regional stage.

Their first challenge comes against Nicaragua, a team that has earned back some respect in recent years and is eager to prove it belongs in the fight. While Nicaragua may not yet be on par with the region’s elite, it enters this matchup determined to test Costa Rica and chase a statement result in the push for qualification.

When will the Nicaragua vs Costa Rica match be played?

Nicaragua take on Costa Rica this Friday, September 5, for Matchday 1 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Marco Figueroa coach of Nicaragua – Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images

Nicaragua vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Nicaragua and Costa Rica will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options are Paramount+, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium.