Where to watch Norway U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Norway U20 will square off against France U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The final quarterfinal matchup is set to deliver plenty of drama as two European powerhouses battle for the last ticket to the semifinals. France arrives after grinding through a challenging group stage and a hard-fought round of 16 clash, showing the kind of resilience that keeps championship hopes alive.

Across the field, Norway has built a reputation for consistency and discipline throughout the tournament. With both sides eyeing a place among the final four, this showdown promises to be a fierce test of skill, stamina, and composure under pressure.

When will the Norway U20 vs France U20 match be played?

Norway U20 take on France U20 on Sunday, October 12, for the 2025 U20 World Cup quarterfinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Norway U20 vs France U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Norway U20 vs France U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Norway U20 and France U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are: FS1, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.