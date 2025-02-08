Where to watch Olimpia vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 Friendly game

Olimpia will face off against Inter Miami in what will be a 2025 friendly match. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action and get ready for kickoff.

Inter Miami are gearing up for the 2025 MLS season, looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw Lionel Messi and his star-studded squad exit in the first round of the playoffs.

Determined to improve, the team is fine-tuning its game through a series of friendlies, including a high-profile matchup against Paraguayan powerhouse Olimpia. For Olimpia, the opportunity to face Messi and Inter Miami is a historic moment, one that fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Olimpia vs Inter Miami match be played?

Olimpia take on Inter Miami this Saturday, February 8, in a 2025 Friendly match showdown, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Gaston Olveira goalkeeper of Olimpia – Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Olimpia vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Olimpia vs Inter Miami in the USA

Gear up for the exciting 2025 friendly matchup between Olimpia and Inter Miami! Don’t miss a moment of the action, available to stream on the Inter Miami Website.