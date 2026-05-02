Where to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Osasuna will receive Barcelona in a Matchday 34 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Osasuna vs Barcelona live in the USA on Fubo]

Barcelona head into Matchday with a chance to wrap up the La Liga title, but the scenario isn’t entirely in their control—three points are a must, and they’ll also need Real Madrid to drop points against Espanyol.

The stakes are just as high for Osasuna, who remain firmly in the hunt for European qualification, sitting only two points off the pace and needing a result to keep that push alive. This matchup carries significant weight and sets the stage for a high-intensity showdown.

Advertisement

When will the Osasuna vs Barcelona match be played?

Osasuna play against Barcelona on Saturday, May 2, for the Matchday 34 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Javi Galan of CA Osasuna – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Osasuna and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.