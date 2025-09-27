Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Paraguay U20 and Panama U20 will face each other in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Paraguay U20 kick off their World Cup campaign carrying the weight of big expectations, fueled by the rise of Paraguayan soccer and the senior squad’s return to the World Cup spotlight. This young group is eager to prove it can rise to the occasion.

However, the challenge won’t be easy against a Panama side that has transformed from a regional afterthought into one of CONCACAF’s most respected programs. Now, Panama’s U20 team arrives hungry to showcase its growth and make a statement on the global stage.

When will the Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 match be played?

Paraguay U20 take on Panama U20 on Saturday, September 27, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 in the USA

Don't miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Paraguay U20 and Panama U20 in the USA.