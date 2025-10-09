Where to watch Poland vs New Zealand live in the USA: International Friendly

Poland and New Zealand will face each other in an International Friendly. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Poland and New Zealand collide in a friendly packed with implications, despite its non-competitive label. Poland sits second in their World Cup qualifying group, keeping both the top spot and elimination risks on the table, making this match a key chance to fine-tune ahead of crucial qualifiers.

For New Zealand, it’s an opportunity to test themselves against a top European side as they gear up for the World Cup, giving both teams a valuable look at form and strategy before the stakes rise.

When will the Poland vs New Zealand match be played?

Poland take on New Zealand this Thursday, October 9, for an International Friendly. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Chris Wood of New Zealand – Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Poland vs New Zealand: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Poland vs New Zealand in the USA

The International Friendly matchup between Poland and New Zealand will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Amazon Prime Video, ViX.