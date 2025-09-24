Trending topics:
Where to watch Port Vale vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Port Vale play against Arsenal for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup third round. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via stream, with viewing options available in the USA.

Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesRiccardo Calafiori of Arsenal

Port Vale will face off against Arsenal in the third round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

[Watch Port Vale vs Arsenal online in the US on Paramount+]

Arsenal enter this matchup carrying big expectations, determined to end a run of seasons where they’ve contended but fallen short of silverware. The Gunners see this as a prime opportunity to keep momentum going and make a strong push toward finally breaking their title drought.

Standing in their way are Port Vale, a League One side stuck near the bottom of the table fighting for avoid relegation. Port Vale come in as clear underdogs but will be looking to shock the favorites and spring an upset.

When will the Port Vale vs Arsenal match be played?

Port Vale take on Arsenal for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup third round this Wednesday, September 24. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ruari Paton of Port Vale – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Port Vale vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Port Vale vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Port Vale and Arsenal live in the USA on Paramount+.

