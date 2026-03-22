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Where to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Portland Timbers will face LA Galaxy in a 2026 MLS regular season game. Find out here all the details of the game, when, where, and how to catch this showdown live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

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Novak Micovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesNovak Micovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy

Portland Timbers play against LA Galaxy in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy live in the USA on Fubo]

It’s an early-season matchup between two Western Conference teams trying to find their footing, as Los Angeles Galaxy will receive Portland Timbers with both clubs near the bottom of the standings.

The Galaxy sit 10th with four points after a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City, while Portland have managed just three points from four matches, making this a key opportunity for either side to jump back into the play-in race.

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When will the Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy match be played?

Portland Timbers take on LA Galaxy this Sunday, March 22, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 4:45 PM (ET).

Brandon Bye of Portland Timbers – Soobum Im/Getty Images

Brandon Bye of Portland Timbers – Soobum Im/Getty Images

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Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:45 PM
CT: 3:45 PM
MT: 2:45 PM
PT: 1:45 PM

How to watch Portland Timbers vs LA Galaxy in the USA

Tune Fubo to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy live in the USA. Other options: Apple TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX and FOX Deportes.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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