Where to watch Portugal vs Ireland live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal and Ireland will face each other in a Matchday 3 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Portugal have cruised through the early stages of the World Cup qualifiers, posting two straight wins to take firm control of their group and solidify their status as favorites for direct qualification to next year’s tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates aim to keep their perfect start intact against an Ireland side desperate for a turnaround after earning just one point from their first two matches. The Irish know that another poor result could put their campaign in serious jeopardy, but they’ll be fighting to pull off an upset.

When will the Portugal vs Ireland match be played?

Portugal will take on Ireland this Saturday, October 11, for Matchday 3 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Portugal vs Ireland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Portugal vs Ireland in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Portugal and Ireland will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, ViX.