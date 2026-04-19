Where to watch PSG vs Lyon live in the USA: 2025/2026 Ligue 1

PSG will square off with Lyon on Matchday 30 of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through various broadcasting platforms. Here’s a comprehensive guide to make sure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch PSG vs Lyon online in the USA on Fubo]

A marquee clash in French soccer takes center stage this weekend as Paris Saint-Germain meets Olympique Lyonnais in a matchup loaded with implications. PSG holds a slim one-point lead atop the table after Lens applied pressure.

But a win—along with two games in hand—could stretch that gap. Lyon, currently fifth with 51 points, is chasing a UEFA Champions League spot and has plenty to play for. Don’t miss this high-stakes showdown.

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When will the PSG vs Lyon match be played?

PSG play against Lyon in a Matchday 30 clash of the 2025/2026 Ligue 1 this Sunday, April 19, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Warren Zaire-Emery of Paris Saint-Germain – Michael Steele/Getty Images

PSG vs Lyon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch PSG vs Lyon in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Lyon live in the USA! The game can be seen on Fubo (direct link to the game here).

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Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.