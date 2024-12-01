Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Pumas UNAM will face off against Monterrey in the what will be the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals. Fans in the USA can find out here comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to ensure they catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

In a tightly contested first leg of their quarterfinal matchup, Monterrey edged out Pumas UNAM 1-0, with a last-minute goal in the 90th minute. The two teams were neck and neck throughout the regular season, finishing with the same number of points, and only Pumas’ superior +8 goal difference gave them a slight advantage over Monterrey, who had +7.

Despite the close nature of the game, the victory gives Rayados the upper hand heading into the second leg. Pumas now face the challenge of overturning a narrow deficit on their home turf, a task that won’t be easy given the strength of their opponents.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey match be played?

Pumas UNAM take on Monterrey for the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 quarterfinals this Sunday, December 1. The action is set to kick off at 1:00 PM (ET).

John Stefan Medina (L) of Monterrey fights for the ball with Jose Caicedo (R) of Pumas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Pumas UNAM and Monterrey, airing live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Additional viewing options include TUDN and DirecTV Stream.