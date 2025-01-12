Trending topics:
Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Pumas UNAM receive Necaxa in a Matchday 1 showdown in the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Find how to watch this game in the USA here, the kickoff times and full broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

© Sergio Mejia/Getty ImagesRogelio Funes Mori of Pumas

By Leonardo Herrera

Pumas UNAM will host Necaxa in a Matchday 1 clash of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can access all the key details to stay connected to the action, including comprehensive broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they catch every moment of this thrilling matchup.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa online for FREE in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Pumas UNAM are eager to bounce back after a disappointing Apertura campaign, where their quarterfinal exit at the hands of Monterrey ended in a tough 5-3 second-leg defeat that stung more for its manner than the result itself.

Their focus now shifts to a strong start in the new tournament, with Necaxa as their first challenge. Necaxa, who came close to Play-In contention in the Clausura but fell short, aim to improve this season and knows that kicking off with a win could set the tone for success.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa match be played?

Pumas UNAM will face Necaxa in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 Matchday 1 clash this Sunday, January 12. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM (ET).

Diber Cambindo of Necaxa – Simon Barber/Getty Images

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa in the USA

You can catch the Liga MX matchup between Pumas UNAM and Necaxa on Amazon Prime Video, which is offering a 30-day free trial.

Simply sign up for Amazon Prime, and from there, you can subscribe to ViX, which also includes a 7-day free trial, giving you access to the game.

Leonardo Herrera

