Where to watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will square off with Deportivo Alaves in a Matchday 33 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves live in the USA on Fubo]

The title race took another hit for Real Madrid after a draw with Girona, combined with Barcelona securing a win over Espanyol, leaving Los Blancos staring at a daunting nine-point deficit with the season winding down.

With Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, Madrid is expected to push until the final whistle of the campaign, starting with a crucial matchup against Deportivo Alaves—a side desperate for points as they fight to stay clear of relegation, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash.

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When will the Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves match be played?

Real Madrid receive Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday, April 21, for the Matchday 33 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Lucas Boye of Deportivo Alaves – Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Deportivo Alaves in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (direct link to the game here). Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.