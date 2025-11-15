Where to watch Santos vs Palmeiras live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Santos will receive Palmeiras in the Matchday 13 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Using the FIFA Matchday break to squeeze in a crucial fixture, two clubs fighting on opposite ends of the Brasileirao table collide in a high-stakes showdown. Palmeiras enter the matchup atop the standings with 68 points, locked in a razor-thin title duel with Flamengo.

The Verdao are fully aware that any stumble could shift the balance in the championship race. Santos arrive under far different pressure, sitting deep in the relegation zone and desperate for three points to climb out of danger and revive their fading hopes of survival.

When will the Santos vs Palmeiras match be played?

Santos will take on Palmeiras in a Matchday 13 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Saturday, November 15. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Maurício Magalhães of Palmeiras and Victor Hugo of Santos – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Santos vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Santos vs Palmeiras in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and Palmeiras will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.