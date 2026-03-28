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Where to watch Scotland vs Japan live in the USA: International Friendly game

Scotland take on Japan in what will be a 2026 international friendly. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Scotland player Scott McTominay
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesScotland player Scott McTominay

Scotland square off with Japan in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Scotland vs Japan online in the US on Fubo]

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, Scotland and Japan will meet in a key international friendly aimed at sharpening their form. Scotland brings renewed momentum in its return to the global stage.

On the other hand, Japan continues its steady rise as a disciplined, dangerous side ready to challenge top competition. With both teams using this as a crucial tune-up, expect a fast, competitive clash you won’t want to miss.

When will the Scotland vs Japan match be played?

Scotland play against Japan in a 2026 friendly game this Saturday, March 28, with the match kicking off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Daichi Kamada of Japan – Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Daichi Kamada of Japan – Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Scotland vs Japan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Scotland vs Japan in the USA

This Friendly clash between Scotland and Japan will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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