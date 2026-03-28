Where to watch Scotland vs Japan live in the USA: International Friendly game

Scotland square off with Japan in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Scotland vs Japan online in the US on Fubo]

As the FIFA World Cup approaches, Scotland and Japan will meet in a key international friendly aimed at sharpening their form. Scotland brings renewed momentum in its return to the global stage.

On the other hand, Japan continues its steady rise as a disciplined, dangerous side ready to challenge top competition. With both teams using this as a crucial tune-up, expect a fast, competitive clash you won’t want to miss.

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When will the Scotland vs Japan match be played?

Scotland play against Japan in a 2026 friendly game this Saturday, March 28, with the match kicking off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Daichi Kamada of Japan – Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Scotland vs Japan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Scotland vs Japan in the USA

This Friendly clash between Scotland and Japan will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus and ViX.