Seattle Sounders will face LA Galaxy in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Seattle Sounders will face off against LA Galaxy in a highly anticipated 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 matchup. Fans won’t want to miss this must-see showdown, so be sure to check kickoff times and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy live in the USA on Apple TV]

The Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy are set to clash in a high-stakes Leagues Cup matchup, with both teams eyeing a spot in the round of 16. The Sounders emerged from a fiercely competitive group where all three teams ended with 3 points, advancing through the tiebreaker criteria to secure second place.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Galaxy are riding a wave of resurgence in 2024, recapturing the form that has made them historically formidable. With their MLS campaign in full swing, the Galaxy are eager to carry that success into the Leagues Cup, aiming to assert their dominance and continue their winning ways.

When will the Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy match be played?

Seattle Sounders will clash against LA Galaxy in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 this Thursday, August 8, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash as Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy face each other in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Watch the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.