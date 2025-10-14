Where to watch Spain vs Bulgaria live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Spain will face off against Bulgaria in a Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

It’s a top-vs-bottom showdown as Spain, flawless through three matches, look to keep their perfect run alive. The tournament favorites have dominated every opponent so far and enter this matchup brimming with confidence as they aim to lock up another key win before the final stretch.

On the other side, Bulgaria has endured a nightmare campaign, sitting at the bottom with no points, just one goal scored, and 12 conceded. Though heavily outmatched, the Bulgarians will be determined to deliver a respectable performance against a Spanish side firing on all cylinders.

When will the Spain vs Bulgaria match be played?

Spain face Bulgaria this Tuesday, October 14, for Matchday 4 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Spain vs Bulgaria: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Spain vs Bulgaria in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup Spain and Bulgaria will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus, ViX.