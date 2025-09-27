Trending topics:
Where to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Toronto FC receive Inter Miami in a 2025 MLS regular season game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

Toronto FC will square off with Inter Miami in a 2025 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA on Apple TV]

Fresh off a commanding 4-0 win over New York City FC, Inter Miami head into the final stretch of this 2025 regular season looking to stack up points and climb the standings ahead of the upcoming playoffs.

Lionel Messi and his squad now meet a Toronto FC side already out of postseason contention, but despite a disappointing campaign, Toronto will be motivated to close strong and would relish the chance to snag a statement win against Miami.

When will the Toronto FC vs Inter Miami match be played?

Toronto FC take on Inter Miami this Saturday, September 27, in a 2025 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Maxime Dominguez of Toronto FC – Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM
CT: 3:30 PM
MT: 2:30 PM
PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Toronto FC and Inter Miami, live in the USA.

Leonardo Herrera
