Where to watch Turkiye vs Spain live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkiye will play against Spain in a Matchday 2 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Turkiye vs Spain online in the US on Fubo]

Spain and Turkiye square off in a pivotal Group E clash after both opened with wins. Spain rolled past Bulgaria 3-0 in a dominant display that could have easily produced a larger margin, reaffirming their status as group favorites.

Turkiye, on the other hand, earned a dramatic 3-2 victory over Georgia and now enters as the underdog, but with the belief that pulling off an upset in Madrid could put them in contention for the top spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Turkiye vs Spain match be played?

Turkiye will face Spain this Sunday, September 7, for Matchday 2 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Kerem Akturkoglu of Turkiye – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Advertisement

Turkiye vs Spain: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Turkiye vs Spain in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Turkiye and Spain will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.