Where to watch United States U20 vs France U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

United States U20 will face off against France U20 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch United States U20 vs France U20 online in the US on Fubo]

The USA U20 squad opened their campaign in dominant fashion with a 9-1 blowout over New Caledonia, a statement win that not only delivered three points but also gave them a massive boost in goal differential—something that could prove crucial later in the group stage.

Next up is a tougher test against France U20, who battled their way to a hard-fought 2-1 win over South Africa in their opener and will be pushing for another result that could all but punch their ticket to the knockout rounds.

When will the United States U20 vs France U20 match be played?

United States U20 play against France U20 on Thursday, October 2, for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

A fan holds a flag of France – Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

United States U20 vs France U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch United States U20 vs France U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between United States U20 and France U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS2, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream.