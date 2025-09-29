Trending topics:
Where to watch United States U20 vs New Caledonia U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

United States U20 take on New Caledonia U20 in a Matchday 1 showdown of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesUnited States flag

United States U20 and New Caledonia U20 will face each other in a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch United States U20 vs New Caledonia U20 online in the US on Fubo]

The United States U20 enters the tournament as one of CONCACAF’s established powerhouses, boasting a deep pool of young talent that has been carefully developed over the years, and they’ll be aiming to set the tone with a strong opening performance.

Across the field, New Caledonia U20 comes in as an underdog with limited pedigree on the global stage, but the squad has shown notable growth and will look to turn this stage into a springboard for experience and perhaps a historic breakthrough for the nation’s soccer ambitions.

When will the United States U20 vs New Caledonia U20 match be played?

United States U20 play against New Caledonia U20 on Monday, September 29, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Player with New Caledonia jersey – Hannah Peters/Getty Images

United States U20 vs New Caledonia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch United States U20 vs New Caledonia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between United States U20 and New Caledonia U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS1, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

Leonardo Herrera
