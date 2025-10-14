Trending topics:
Where to watch United States vs Australia live in the USA: International Friendly game

United States take on Australia in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Christian Pulisic of United States
United States and Australia will face each other in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

The United States continues its buildup toward the 2026 World Cup, eager to make the most of this FIFA Matchday as one of the tournament’s hosts. After a 1-1 draw with Ecuador, the Americans are aiming to find a winning rhythm against an Australia riding strong momentum.

The Socceroos have already punched their ticket to the next World Cup and enter this clash confident after defeating Canada, setting up an intriguing test for the USA as both teams push to sharpen their form ahead of next summer.

When will the United States vs Australia match be played?

United States face Australia in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, October 14, with the match kicking off at 9:00 PM (ET).

United States vs Australia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch United States vs Australia in the USA

This International Friendly clash between United States and Australia will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options are TNT, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Peacock Premium and Max.

