Who’s performing at the 2026 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony before PSG vs Arsenal?

PSG and Arsenal are set for a blockbuster Champions League final in Budapest, but the spotlight will hit the pitch even before kickoff. With The Killers leading UEFA’s opening ceremony, fans are expecting a massive pregame show.

The 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal already promised a massive soccer spectacle — but UEFA is adding another major attraction before kickoff in Budapest.

UEFA officially confirmed that The Killers will headline the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. The legendary American rock band was announced through a cinematic promotional campaign.

With global hits like “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me”, they are expected to deliver one of the most high-profile Champions League opening performances in recent years before PSG and Arsenal battle for European glory, with the Gunners aiming to join the group of undefeated Champions League winners.

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The Killers and David Beckham join for the cinematic promotional campaign

The Killers and David Beckham teamed up for UEFA’s cinematic promotional campaign ahead of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final. UEFA officially unveiled the short film, titled The Race Begins, while announcing that the band will headline the Pepsi Kick Off Show in Budapest.

The campaign follows a playful, high-stakes race involving Brandon Flowers and David Beckham as they try to reach the Champions League final on time. UEFA described the project as part of its effort to turn the opening ceremony into a “landmark moment in global entertainment”.

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The trailer immediately generated strong reactions online among Arsenal and PSG fans, especially because of its movie-style production and Beckham’s involvement ahead of one of the biggest matches of the European season.

UEFA and Pepsi have increasingly used entertainment-driven campaigns before the Champions League final. Previous editions featured artists such as Linkin Park, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa performing in heavily promoted opening ceremonies.

What songs could The Killers perform before PSG vs Arsenal?

The Killers are expected to perform some of their biggest stadium anthems before PSG vs Arsenal, including “Mr. Brightside”, “When You Were Young” and “Human”. So far, UEFA has not officially confirmed the setlist.

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The Killers attend the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)

“Mr. Brightside” is widely viewed as the most likely song to appear during the opening ceremony because of its enormous popularity at soccer stadiums across Europe. The track has become especially associated with English crowds.

Other songs that could be included are:

“Somebody Told Me”

“All These Things That I’ve Done”

“Read My Mind”

“Runaways”

“Caution”

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UEFA opening ceremonies are usually relatively short, meaning they will probably perform a medley rather than full-length versions of every song. Recent UCL pregame shows typically lasted around 10 to 15 minutes.

What time does the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony start?

The UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony is expected to start around 11:45 AM ET, about 15 minutes before PSG vs Arsenal kicks off at noon ET. The match will begin at 18:00 CET, which translates to 12 PM ET in the United States.

This year’s final also marks a major change in UEFA scheduling. For the first time in decades, the Champions League final was moved from its traditional late-evening European kickoff to an earlier 18:00 CET slot.

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Fans in the U.S. will be able to watch the opening ceremony live through the same broadcasters and streaming services carrying the final (CBS and stream on Paramount+), with pregame coverage expected to begin well before kickoff.

Have The Killers performed at major sporting events before?

The Killers have performed at several major sporting events and internationally televised celebrations throughout their career. Their music has become closely connected to stadium atmospheres because of its anthem-like style.

The Las Vegas band has headlined performances connected to Formula 1 weekends, NFL-related events and major soccer celebrations across Europe and North America. Their songs are regularly played inside stadiums before matches.

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UEFA selected The Killers partly because of that connection with live sports audiences. Organizers described the group as an “iconic band” capable of creating the perfect energy before the biggest club soccer match of the year.