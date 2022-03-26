After only one season at Paris Saint-Parc Germain's des Princes, Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi hopes to leave the club in the summer. Here, find out why.

Ashraf Hakimi is unhappy in Paris Saint-Germain and is ready to leave the club after only one season, as per French media. The defender left reigning Serie A champions, Inter to move to the French capital after for a sum of €70 million last summer, penning a five-year contract.

However, he has not managed to repeat the same performances he did in Italy, as he has so far netted three goals and added four assists in 32 matches for the Parisians. Now, after only one season at PSG, the Moroccan sensation wants to leave Parc des Princes after the end of the campaign.

According to RMC Sport, the 23-year-old right-back has a problematic relationship with some of his teammates and that is the reason for his desire to part ways with the French outfit.

Why Achraf Hakimi wants to leave PSG

The French publication believes that stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar have stopped talking to Hakimi. Interestingly, it is being said that the Moroccan ace considers that they play selfishly, which only leads to unexpecetd defeats.

The news comes amid speculation of a major split in Mauricio Pochettino's locker room with South American players on one side and French-speaking players on the other. The report adds that there were some physical clashes after the recent humiliating 3-0 defeat to Monaco.