Why are Endrick and Estevao not playing for Brazil vs Mexico at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup today, Sept. 28?

The U-20 FIFA World Cup is underway, and Brazil face Mexico in their Group C opener. Both teams are eager to start strong, but the spotlight is on Brazil’s lineup as two of their brightest stars, Endrick and Estevao, will not take the field.

Historically, this tournament has been the launchpad for future legends such as Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Suarez. Yet this edition features a notable shortage of elite young names, with many clubs refusing to release their top prospects due to competitive priorities.

Group C is shaping up to be one of the toughest in the competition, featuring Brazil, Mexico, Spain, and Morocco. With such a high level of competition, every absence could prove decisive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Endrick and Estevao are not playing against Mexico?

Brazil are dealing with significant absences, and the reasons extend beyond technical or medical decisions. Endrick is still recovering from a four-month injury layoff, while Estevao has just begun his career at Chelsea. More importantly, FIFA regulations require clubs to release players only for senior international duty, not youth tournaments. For the U-20 World Cup, the decision rests entirely with the clubs.

Endrick of Real Madrid.

Advertisement

That reality left Brazil without two players expected to define the future of the national team. With Endrick now tied to Real Madrid and Estevao settling in at Chelsea, their clubs chose to prioritize their development within the first-team environment. For Brazil, it means rethinking their tactical approach and opening the door for other young talents to make a statement.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch Brazil U20 vs Mexico U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Brazil remain among the favorites

Despite these setbacks, Brazil enter the tournament as one of the favorites. They last lifted the U-20 World Cup in 2011, with a golden generation that included Philippe Coutinho, Oscar, and Casemiro. Now, the squad is built around a mix of skill and power, featuring names like Deivid Washington (Chelsea), Luigi (Palmeiras), Wesley (Al-Nassr), and Pedrinho (Zenit St. Petersburg).

Advertisement

The team is coming off a championship run at the South American U-20 tournament, and expectations remain high. Brazil see this campaign not just as a chance to reclaim global supremacy, but also as an opportunity to showcase the next wave of stars ready to step into the spotlight.

For fans, the absence of Endrick and Estevao is disappointing, but for the players who made the trip, it represents the chance of a lifetime. The clash against Mexico will be the first test of how well Brazil can cope without their biggest names.

Advertisement