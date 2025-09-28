Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain vs Morocco at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup today, Sept. 28?

Trending topics:
Spain make their debut today in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup against Morocco. Lamine Yamal, one of the best world's top young stars, will not be playing, creating a significant void in the national team.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lamine Yamal of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2025.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Throughout history, Spain have distinguished themselves as a national team renowned for nurturing world-class young talent. Legends like Sergio Busquets, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, and Iker Casillas have left indelible marks on soccer history. With their legacy in mind, anticipation builds for their involvement in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. However, they face an early test against Morocco without the rising star, Lamine Yamal, in their lineup.

Although head coach Paco Gallardo made it clear he wanted to count Lamine Yamal in the tournament, Barcelona denied the young star permission to participate. Unlike other FIFA events, this tournament’s regulations do not force teams to release their young talents. As a result, several promising stars will miss this prestigious competition.

As the years progress, the FIFA U-20 World Cup features fewer standout talents like Mohamed Salah and James Rodriguez, who dazzled in 2011. This decline is due to the earlier emergence of young soccer stars, leading teams to limit their playing time to prevent injuries. Spain, in particular, face this challenge, often excluding promising players such as Lamine, Pau Cubarsi, and Dean Huijsen.

Lamine Yamal’s journey through Spain’s national teams is remarkable. At just 18 years old, he has yet to play for the U-20 team in an official match. His swift rise began with 10 appearances for the U-17 squad, followed by a single game for the U-19 team. This meteoric progression led to his call-up to the senior national team, where he debuted at an extraordinary 16 years, 1 month, and 26 days old, forgoing participation in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Spain&#039;s Lamine Yamal shining in the UEFA Nations League

Lamine Yamal of Spain is challenged by Nuno Mendes of Portugal.

What does Spain’s official squad look like for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Despite Lamine Yamal’s absence from Spain’s squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup is a significant blow, head coach Paco Gallardo has a talented roster that is capable of excelling in the tournament. Up front, three young talents are shining in Europe’s top soccer leagues and are regulars in their teams: Jan Virgili, Adrian Liso, and Iker Bravo. Here is the complete roster for the national team.

  • Goalkeepers: Fran Gonzalez (Real Madrid), Vicent Abril (Valencia), and Raul Jimenez (Valencia).
  • Defenders: Jesús Fortea (Real Madrid), Pau Navarro (Villarreal), Andres Cuenca (Barca), Jon Martin (Real Sociedad), Julio Diaz (Atletico de Madrid), and Diego Aguado (Real Madrid).
  • Midfielders: Izan Merino (Malaga), Cristian David (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Mendoza (Elche), Peio Canales (Racing Club), Rayane Belaid (Atletico de Madrid) and Thiago Pitarch (Real Madrid).
  • Forwards: Jan Virgili (Mallorca), Adrián Liso (Getafe), Pablo García (Real Betis), Iker Bravo (Udinese), David Mella (Deportivo de La Coruña), and Joel Roca (Girona).
