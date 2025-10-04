Why are Lamine Yamal and Endrick not playing today in Spain vs Brazil at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Spain and Brazil, traditionally seen as global soccer powerhouses, stumbled out of the gate in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, struggling to notch their first wins. As they prepare to face off, the stakes are high, with each side eyeing a critical victory to reignite their campaigns. Yet, the absence of offensive stars Lamine Yamal and Endrick casts a shadow over the match, leaving significant gaps in their attacking lineups.

Despite the prestige of a FIFA tournament, club commitments take precedence since the U-20 World Cup does not hold “major tournament” status. Consequently, Real Madrid and Barcelona have exercised their right to withhold stars like Endrick and Lamine Yamal, prioritizing their players’ physical wellbeing and managing their minutes with care. This approach underscores the delicate balance between nurturing young talent and safeguarding their potential.

Lamine and Endrick have ascended to the zenith of world soccer celebrating their 20th anniversary. Such exceptional talent has bypassed their need for U-20 national team call-ups. Unlike Lamine, who briefly appeared for the U-19 and a few U-17 matches before advancing to senior squads, the Brazilian showcased his skills extensively with the U-23 and U-17 teams, displaying his brilliance.

Even without their star players, both national teams remain competitive. Brazil‘s head coach, Ramon Meneses, confidently turns to the dynamic Luighi to lead their attack, pairing him with Wesley, whose recent performances have highlighted his considerable potential. Meanwhile, Spain’s head coach, Paco Gallardo, relies on a talented trio of Iker Bravo, Jan Virgili, and Pablo Garcia, all of whom are making waves in Europe’s top soccer leagues.

Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal.

Do Spain and Brazil still have a chance to reach the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16?

Although Spain and Brazil did not begin the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in top form, they still have a slim chance to advance to the round of 16. With only one spot remaining, both teams need a victory that would elevate one to glory while sending the other home. However, a win alone is not enough; certain scenarios must align in their favor for them to progress further in the tournament.

In case Spain or Brazil triumph in today’s match, they need Mexico, who are one point ahead, to lose their game today. This result would allow the winner to claim second place and advance to the round of 16. However, if Morocco lose, it would secure second place for Mexico, forcing today’s winner to await the group stage conclusion. This scenario depends on evaluating third-placed teams to determine which four advance to the next round.