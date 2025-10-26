Jude Bellingham takes 3-word shot at Lamine Yamal after Real Madrid win over Barcelona in ‘El Clasico’

Tempers flared on and off the pitch as Real Madrid and Barcelona clashed in a candid La Liga derby. Following the ‘Merengues’ 2-1 victory over the ‘Cules’, Jude Bellingham dropped a three-word message, clearly directed at Lamine Yamal.

All the eyes at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu were fixed on Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old spoke during the week coming into the game, and the home fans in Madrid didn’t let that go. Neither did Real Madrid players, who went after Yamal after the game. Bellingham was among them, and he issued a blunt reminder through his social media after the final whistle.

“Talk is cheap,” Jude Bellingham wrote on an Instagram post after the 2-1 victory in ‘El Clasico’. “Hala Madrid always.” In case the message wasn’t obvious enough, Bellingham added Elvis Presley’s A Little Less Conversation tune to the post.

Background

Coming into the heated showdown, Yamal dropped several comments that made waves all across the soccer landscape. Real Madrid wasn’t exempt to the noise coming out of Barcelona’s star teenager.

In the days leading up to his visit to the Bernabeu with Barcelona, Yamal downplayed the iconic venue, claiming it wasn’t as hostile an environment as many believe. He referenced his previous outing in Madrid, when he scored a beautiful goal and Barcelona routed Real Madrid 4–0. This time around, however, ‘La Casa Blanca’ made sure to avenge that loss—and to teach the young superstar a lesson.

Bellin-goal

Much has been said about Bellingham’s performances for Real Madrid on the biggest stages. After a sensational start to his career in Spain, the English midfielder hadn’t been as lethal for the ‘Merengues’ in recent months. However, he put all doubts to rest with a brilliant outing against Barcelona.

Bellingham scored the game-winning goal in ‘El Clasico’ for the third time in his career. The Stourbridge native continues to be Barcelona’s reaper—and he made sure to remind Yamal and everyone in Catalonia of it after the win.