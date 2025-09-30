Why is Jude Bellingham not starting today for Real Madrid vs Kairat in 2025-26 UEFA Champions League?

Real Madrid‘s quest for UEFA Champions League glory continues Tuesday, with the Spanish giants taking on Kairat away from home. Jude Bellingham, this time, is starting the game on the bench.

The reason behind the Englishman’s absence from the starting eleven appears to be a tactical decision by manager Xabi Alonso, since the Spaniard had included Bellingham in the lineup when Real Madrid lost to Atletico Madrid in the derby on Saturday.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was subbed off for Rodrygo 70 minutes into the match, which represented his first start since undergoing shoulder surgery in July. Even though he’s still rediscovering his best form, Bellingham’s presence on the bench in today’s Champions League clash has more to do with a tactical choice rather than fitness issues.

Real Madrid’s lineup vs Kairat today

Bellingham isn’t the only notable absentee in Real Madrid’s lineup though. Joining him on the bench is Federico Valverde, with Alonso opting to start Raul Asencio in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal’s absence against Kairat today.

Real Madrid’s lineup vs Kairat: Thibaut Courtois; Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni; Franco Mastantuono, Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.