Why are Rodri and Frenkie de Jong not starting for Barcelona vs PSG today in 2026-27 UCL Matchday 3?

With lineups confirmed for Barcelona’s Champions League Matchday 3 clash against PSG, both Rodri and Frenkie de Jong will start on the bench for the Catalans.

Ahead of a high-stakes Matchday 3 clash between Barcelona and PSG in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, anticipation is building at the Parc des Princes, even as head coach Hansi Flick leaves two major midfield stars off his starting sheet.

Neither Rodri nor Frenkie de Jong will feature in Barcelona’s starting XI today against PSG, with Flick electing to start both on the bench. De Jong continues to work his way back from injury and is expected to feature as a second-half substitute to gain match fitness.

As for Spain’s Euro-winning midfielder Rodri, he featured in Barcelona’s previous fixture and is fully healthy, making his bench role a tactical decision by Flick; he remains a potent option as a substitute.

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Wearing its 2025-26 orange third kit in Paris against PSG, Barcelona enters a raucous environment with official lineups now locked in for this critical league phase matchup.

Rodri of FC Barcelona, reacts on the pitch.

Confirmed lineups for PSG and Barcelona

With Lamine Yamal and Raphinha spearheading the attack for Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele linking up with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for PSG, that will not count with Nuno Mendes today, fans are set for an explosive night in the French capital.

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Here are the confirmed starting XIs and substitutes:

PSG

Starting XI: Goalkeeper: Matvey Safonov Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Hernandez Midfielders: Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Forwards: Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Substitutes: Lucas Beraldo (DF), Illia Zabarnyi (DF), Ferran Torres (FW), Maghnes Akliouche (MF), Lucas Digne (DF), Mika Godts (FW), Senny Mayulu (MF), Dro Fernandez (MF), Lucas Chevalier (GK), Warren Zaire-Emery (MF), Quentin Ndjantou (FW), Adam Mouak (GK)

Barcelona

Starting XI: Goalkeeper: Joan Garcia Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart Midfielders: Marc Bernal, Pedri, Dani Olmo Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, Raphinha

Substitutes: Alejandro Balde (DF), Brian Farinas (MF), Gavi (MF), Fermin Lopez (MF), Gabriel Jesus (FW), Wojciech Szczssny (GK), Karim Adeyemi (MF), Rodri (MF), Frenkie de Jong (MF), Dominik Livakovic (GK), Hamza Abdelkarim (FW)



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