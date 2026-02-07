Aaron Rodgers could leave the Pittsburgh Steelers and consider the option of playing for the Vikings. According to Mike Florio, following Kwesi-Adofo Mensah’s departure as general manager in Minnesota, Kevin O’Connell could be the key factor. It all happened during an interview with 93.7 The Fan.

“I believe that last year Kevin O’Connell was banging hard on the table to have an accomplished veteran to go along with J.J. McCarthy. Now, I saw some reporting that they didn’t want Aaron Rodgers because they didn’t want McCarthy to learn bad habits. I think now that O’Connell is in charge, you got to look at the options that are available. Rodgers is available. There aren’t many other guys out there. So, I could see Rodgers going to Minnesota. It wouldn’t shock me if it happened.”

Rodgers is still trying to win the second Super Bowl of his career. In 2025, he couldn’t achieve it with the Steelers after a disappointing performance in the Wild Card round against the Texans. From an offensive perspective, the Vikings have far more weapons than Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers could leave Steelers in 2026

The Minnesota Vikings could offer Aaron Rodgers a stellar offense with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones. In the case of the Steelers, it was clear that their offense lacks playmakers.

Additionally, in a very important detail, the Steelers’ defense failed in key moments throughout the season. In Minnesota, Brian Flores has shown that the unit is solid, and the Vikings only need the right quarterback to be contenders.

Kevin O’Connell now has more decision-making power. This season, the head coach already made the mistake of letting Sam Darnold go, wasting a full year of Jefferson and Addison. That pressure could make him pursue Rodgers this time.

