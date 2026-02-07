Chiefs’ Travis Kelce is reportedly very close to making a decision about his retirement from the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for a stronger 2026 NFL season. To make that happen, they need their foundational pieces in place, and it is difficult to picture the Chiefs without Travis Kelce, who has been surrounded by retirement speculation in recent months.

As the star tight end weighs his future, the latest reporting has suggested there is a legitimate chance he returns next season. In a recent column for The Athletic, Dianna Russini wrote about Kelce attending events around San Francisco ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, a sign that life decisions are looming but not finalized.

“Kelce was seen bouncing around San Francisco parties and events, even as the soon-to-be-married man’s next move remains uncertain,” Russini wrote. “While retirement has been discussed, many close to him believe he could return for at least one more season. A final decision has yet to be made, but a 14th season is looking more real than ever.”

Despite what was viewed as a disappointing year for the Chiefs, Kelce’s individual production held steady. Even as they missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, he finished the 2025 campaign with 76 receptions, 851 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Movements that could encourage Kelce not to retire

One development that may influence the timeline came with Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs as offensive coordinator. Kelce reacted to that news on the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, and his excitement was evident.

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said. “He’s one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy. It’s going to be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo.”

After 13 remarkable NFL seasons, Kelce showed in 2025 that he could still perform at a high level. Whether he ultimately decided to return for a 14th year remained uncertain, but Bieniemy’s presence could help elevate the offense again and perhaps set the stage for one more run with much left to offer.