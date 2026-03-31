Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
International Friendly

USA vs Portugal LIVE: Start time and confirmed lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo

The United States end this international break with a tough test against Portugal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Do not miss a single moment with our live play-by-play updates.

Weston McKennie of USA and Antonio Silva of Portugal
© Getty ImagesWeston McKennie of USA and Antonio Silva of Portugal

The March FIFA window ends for the United States with a complicated rival in Portugal, a game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Stay tuned for all our live play-by-play updates of this duel.

On Saturday, the Stars and Stripes suffered a big 2–5 loss against Belgium. After the Portugal duel, the United States will face Senegal and Germany before their World Cup debut against Paraguay on June 12.

As for Portugal, the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-talked-about topic. The Europeans drew with Mexico 0–0 on Saturday, looking forward to securing at least one victory in this trip to North America.

Portugal's starting lineup!

Roberto Martinez, manager of Portugal, has made several changes from the game against Mexico to this one, and this one could be closer to what he is expected to present in the first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal's starting XI: Jose Sa, Diogo Dalot, Tomas Araujo, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Vitinha, Samu Costa, Bruno Fernandes, Francisco Trincao, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Ramos.

USMNT's sarting XI is here!

The United States have confirmed their starting lineup, with Mauricio Pochetinno putting the best names from the beginning to seek the victory.

USMNT's starting XI: Matt Freese, Auston Trusty, Chris Richards (capt.), Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Tim Weah, Aidan Morris.

Cristiano Ronaldo is out

One of the biggest questions for fans is why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today? Well, the striker is still recovering from an injury that also sidelined him for Portugal's game against Mexico last Saturday.

Tonight's venue!

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host this exciting game between the United States and Portugal. This is the home of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL and Atlanta United in the MLS, one of the venues that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Welcome to our liveblog!

The United States face Portugal in what is set to be an exciting match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Can the Bars and Stripes defeat the European side after their terrible loss to Belgium? Let's find out!

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions