USA vs Portugal LIVE: Start time and confirmed lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo

The March FIFA window ends for the United States with a complicated rival in Portugal, a game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Stay tuned for all our live play-by-play updates of this duel.

On Saturday, the Stars and Stripes suffered a big 2–5 loss against Belgium. After the Portugal duel, the United States will face Senegal and Germany before their World Cup debut against Paraguay on June 12.

As for Portugal, the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-talked-about topic. The Europeans drew with Mexico 0–0 on Saturday, looking forward to securing at least one victory in this trip to North America.