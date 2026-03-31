USA vs Portugal: Lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo for international friendly in Atlanta

The USA face Portugal at Mercedes‑Benz Stadium in Atlanta without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not playing today in Atlanta despite a positive injury update. His absence shifts the focus to Portugal’s depth and attacking alternatives heading into this international friendly.

The USMNT, meanwhile, look to respond after a difficult 5–2 loss to Belgium, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino expected to adjust his approach after an attacking setup that backfired in the previous match.

Historically, the matchup has been tight, with both teams recording two draws and no wins. This friendly offers both sides an opportunity to test adjustments, evaluate depth, and build momentum ahead of future competitions. Follow USA vs Portugal live with us!

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USA lineup

Here’s how the USMNT lines up today: Matt Freese, Auston Trusty, Chris Richards (capt.), Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Sebastian Berhalter, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Tim Weah, Aidan Morris.

Christian Pulisic of United States reacts during the CONMEBOL Copa America. Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Portugal lineup

Without Ronaldo, Portugal will show up with the following lineup: Jose Sa, Diogo Dalot, Tomas Araujo, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Cancelo, Samu Costa, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Francisco Trincao, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Ramos.

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