Colombia still dream of playing in Qatar 2022, but things will not be easy for them since one of the big names in the squad will not play in the upcoming world cup qualifiers games and he is one of the big stars of Colombia.

Colombia are in the 7th spot in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers with 17 points, they need to win their last two games against Bolivia and Venezuela and hope that other teams in the standings lose or tie their games. But now the team has a bigger concern, it is the absence of Duvan Zapata.

Duvan Zapata is a top scorer in Italy with Atalanta, in the 2021-22 Serie A he has scored 9 goals with 4 assists and 3 penalty kicks. Zapata is one of the big players in Atalanta along with Mario Pasalic from Croatia. Another Colombian also shares a team with Zapata, Luis Muriel is the other top forward of the Italian team with 4 goals this season.

Zapata was supposed to be an important piece for Colombia to win the last two games of the 2022 South American Qualifiers, but now the story is different. During the current qualifiers, Zapata played in 11 games and scored a goal against Venezuela on October 9, 2020.

Why is Duvan Zapata not playing for Colombia?

Duvan Zapata will not play for Colombia in the 2022 South American Qualifiers due to another recent injury he sustained during a Serie A game in Italy. This time Zapata injured his abductor muscle and it is likely that he will not play again until the first week of July 2022.

What are the Colombian forwards available for the last two games of the qualifiers?

The available forwards who will play for Colombia against Bolivia and Venezuela are: Alfredo Morelos, Harold Preciado, Luis Díaz, Luis Fernando Muriel, Luis Sinisterra, Luis Suárez, Miguel Ángel Borja and Rafael Santos Borré.

