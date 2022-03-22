Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has once again been left out of the Brazil national team squad for the March international fixture. Here, find out the reason behind his absence.

Why is Firmino not playing for Brazil in the last 2022 World Cup Qualifier games?

The South American Qualifiers are reaching its crucial stages but Brazil head into the final stretch in a comfortable spot. Tite's men have already sealed a place in Qatar 2022 and have yet to lose a game in the Conmebol tournament.

La Verde-amarela may not have much to play for in the upcoming fixtures other than trying to hold on to the top spot of the standings. On Thursday, March 24 they welcome Chile to the iconic Maracana before they travel to La Paz to conclude their campaign against Bolivia.

Even though the toughest part of the job is done, Tite has called up a number of renowned stars for the upcoming games. However, he snubbed Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino for the second straight window.

Why was Roberto Firmino not called up by Brazil?

This season has been particularly difficult for Firmino as he missed a number of games for different reasons. His latest setback, an adductor problem, kept him on the sidelines for six games before he returned to action against Arsenal in the Premier League.

His lack of game time recently may have cost Firmino a spot in the Brazil squad for the March international window. However, Tite has also overlooked him in January when he was starting to get more playing time after a hamstring injury.

Instead, the Brazilian coach has decided to call up Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo, and Gabriel Martinelli - who received his first call-up to the senior national team.