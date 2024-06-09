France take on Canada in an international friendly in Bordeaux today, with Kylian Mbappe starting on the bench for Les Bleus.

France and Canada face off in an international friendly in Bordeaux today ahead of the Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa America. But the question many are probably making is why Kylian Mbappe is on the bench for the hosts.

Unfortunately, it looks like the 25-year-old is not 100% fit to play from the get-go. According to RMC Sport, Mbappe is not starting for France today due to a back problem and pain in the knee.

The Real Madrid superstar received a blow to the knee in the first half against Luxembourg last week, so Didier Deschamps decided not to take any risks. After all, they need Mbappe to be at his best for the European Championship.

France vs Canada: Lineups

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; N’Golo Kante, Edouardo Camavinga; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Marcus Thuram; Olivier Giroud.

Kylian Mbappe in action for France.

Canada: Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnson, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies; Taj Buchanan, Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

France and Canada preparing for big tournaments

This will be the last friendly for both nations before the international competitions take center stage. While France will be looking to win their first Euros since 2000, Canada aim to make a great impression in the 2024 Copa America ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where they’ll act as co-hosts along with the USA and Mexico.

Les Bleus come from a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg in their first friendly in the June international window, while the Canucks were beaten 4-0 by the Netherlands last time out.

France’s path at Euro 2024

June 17: France vs Austria – Group D Matchday 1

June 21: France vs Netherlans – Group D Matchday 2

June 25: France vs Poland – Group D Matchday 3

Canada’s path at 2024 Copa America