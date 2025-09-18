Marcus Rashford joins Lionel Messi in exclusive group with brace for Barcelona in Champions League

Barcelona defeated Newcastle 2-1 in matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League thanks to a brilliant brace from Marcus Rashford. The match delivered plenty of drama, and Rashford’s performance cemented his status as Barcelona’s newest star, placing him alongside Lionel Messi in an exclusive group of goalscorers.

Rashford’s first goal came in the 58th minute when he connected with a perfectly placed cross from Jules Kounde, heading the ball into the back of the net. His second strike was a moment of brilliance, holding the ball outside the box before smashing it off the crossbar and in.

With this brace, Rashford joined the list of Barcelona players to score twice in England in a Champions League match — a group that includes Messi and other legends of the game. Here is the full list:

Ronaldinho in 2005 (vs. Chelsea)

in 2005 (vs. Chelsea) Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2010 (vs. Arsenal)

in 2010 (vs. Arsenal) Luis Suarez in 2015 (vs. Manchester City)

in 2015 (vs. Manchester City) Lionel Messi in 2016 (vs. Arsenal)

in 2016 (vs. Arsenal) Lionel Messi in 2018 (vs. Tottenham)

in 2018 (vs. Tottenham) Marcus Rashford in 2025 (vs. Newcastle)

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona scoring vs Newcastle.

Which brace was the most important?

Evaluating the importance of a Barcelona player scoring a brace in England during the Champions League is fascinating, as the list features some of the greatest talents in club history. Each moment carries its own significance, but one performance stands out above the rest for its context and impact on Barcelona’s path to glory.

Luis Suarez’s brace against Manchester City in 2015 was arguably the most significant. The 2014-15 season was pivotal, with Barcelona still shaping the style that would take them to a historic second treble under Luis Enrique. The round of 16 matchup with Manchester City was seen as a massive test, with the Premier League powerhouse considered a major contender in Europe. A poor result in the first leg in England could have derailed Barcelona’s confidence at a crucial stage of the season.

The Uruguayan forward rose to the occasion. Suarez’s two goals not only secured a vital 2-1 win for Barcelona but also showcased his predatory instincts and relentless work rate, completely dismantling City’s defense. His performance was the catalyst that propelled Barcelona through the knockout rounds, giving them the belief and momentum they needed.

Suarez’s brace remains the most important because it marked the moment Barcelona hit peak form during a historic season. His display was more than just a personal milestone — it was a turning point that set the club on course to complete their second-ever treble.

