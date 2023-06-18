Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Argentina vs Indonesia?

Indonesia will receive World Cup champions Argentina in an International Friendly 2023. This will be their first overall meeting.

AFC side Indonesia and Argentina of CONMEBOL have never clashed before neither for a friendly clash nor at any international tournaments.

The game will be played on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever, in an exhibition match.

Why is Argentina’s Lionel Messi missing against Indonesia?

Argentina will have to get by without Lionel Messi, who has been given the green light to begin his vacation. La Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni has authorized a complete roster overhaul, which also includes the departures of Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria.

It was originally reported by Argentine writer Gaston Edul that the aforementioned three would not be traveling to Indonesia after leaving the squad. He tweeted on June 15 that “Leo Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Nicolas Otamendi will not travel to Indonesia.”