Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United?

Lionel Messi is totally transforming Inter Miami. In just a few weeks, they’re back in the playoff hunt at the MLS, won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the U.S. Open Cup final.

The legend has scored eleven goals with the help of extraordinary veteran players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Furthermore, young prospects have been on the rise like Benjamin Cremaschi.

However, Messi won’t be available for Inter Miami against Atlanta United in the start of the most important stretch of the season. After the World Cup qualifiers with Argentina, coach Gerardo Martino made that surprising decision.

Gerardo Martino explains why Lionel Messi is not playing for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

A few days ago, Lionel Messi played with Argentina’s national team in the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in South America. He scored a goal against Ecuador, but didn’t participate in the second match at Bolivia.

Though he wasn’t even available as a substitute, Messi traveled to La Paz to accompany his teammates. That triggered the alarm for Inter Miami ahead of a must-win game.

In the end, Lionel Messi won’t play this Saturday against Atlanta United. It is entirely a tactical decision made by coach Gerardo Martino to give him some rest as there’s been some fatigue due to the tough calendar. The star didn’t make the trip to Georgia.

Nevertheless, Martino confirmed Messi is not injured and this is just part of a plan to get him ready for a brutal schedule after the work load with Argentina. There are going to be six games in a span of 18 days.

“Messi is not injured. Obviously, we will be very cautious because we know there’s a big amount of games for us in the near future. Our idea is not to hurt Leo or any other player.”

Which are the next games for Lionel Messi with Inter Miami?

After today’s game at Atlanta, Inter Miami will face Toronto (September 20), Orlando City (September 24), New York City FC (September 30), Chicago Fire (October 4) and FC Cincinnati (October 7).

In the middle of that stretch in the MLS, Messi and company have one of the most important games of the year facing Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final. That match is scheduled for September 27.