Why is Luis Suarez not starting today with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati in 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

Luis Suarez will not start today as Inter Miami face FC Cincinnati in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. According to Javier Mascherano, the decision is part of tactical rotation and fitness management, ensuring that key players have fresh legs for the high-intensity clash.

Mascherano emphasized the importance of maintaining player fitness during the postseason, stating that Suarez’s presence on the bench allows the team to adjust strategies and respond to the flow of the game. This approach reflects Inter Miami’s broader focus on sustaining energy levels across a congested playoff schedule.

Mascherano expects Suarez to come in as an impact substitute, providing experience and goal-scoring ability in the second half if tactical adjustments are needed. His presence on the bench ensures that Inter Miami can adapt dynamically to FC Cincinnati’s strategy during the match.

Inter Miami’s confirmed lineup vs FC Cincinnati

Mascherano’s tactical plan for today’s MLS Cup Playoff clash against FC Cincinnati focuses on starting with Mateo Silvetti instead of Luis Suarez, prioritizing energy and high pressing from the first whistle.

Inter Miami will start with Rocco Rios Novo in goal, a back line of Marcelo Weigandt, Sergio Busquets, Nicolas Falcon, and Jordi Alba, a midfield trio of Noah Allen, Mateo Silvetti, and Rodrigo De Paul, and a front three of Baltasar Rodriguez, captain Lionel Messi, and Tadeo Allende.

