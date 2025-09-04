Why is Moises Caicedo not playing for Ecuador vs Paraguay in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Ecuador face Paraguay on Matchday 17 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in a match that is crucial for both national teams. The final games of the campaign could determine the fate of the qualifiers, making every point vital. Ecuador face a major question heading into the clash: why is Moises Caicedo unavailable?

Minutes before the match in Asunción, ESPN reported that the ‘Niño Moi’ was removed from Ecuador’s squad due to a physical issue. The news came as a surprise to fans, as Caicedo has been a key figure in Ecuador’s midfield. His absence adds uncertainty to the team’s strategy for such an important game.

The Chelsea midfielder had been dealing with this problem since the last Premier League match against Fulham. Despite not showing a drop in performance on the field, Ecuador coach Enzo Maresca clarified that Caicedo has been managing these issues. The strain comes from the heavy workload he endured during last season, and the staff is prioritizing his long-term fitness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without an official medical update, fans must wait to see if Moises Caicedo will be available for the final World Cup Qualifiers match next Tuesday against Argentina in Guayaquil. Ecuador will already be qualified for the 2026 World Cup, but his presence could still impact the team’s approach. The uncertainty surrounding the midfielder adds extra intrigue to the matchup.

Julio Enciso of Paraguay and Moises Caicedo of Ecuador battle for the ball.

Advertisement

Ecuador’s confirmed lineup vs Paraguay

The injury to Moises Caicedo could have a major impact on Ecuador’s performance, as he has been a cornerstone and arguably the team’s best player due to his outstanding form with Chelsea, the club world champions. Without him, the question remains: how will Ecuador line up against Paraguay?

Advertisement

see also Argentina vs Venezuela LIVE: Messi starts! Kick off time and where to watch the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

This is the confirmed lineup for Ecuador against Paraguay: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, William Pacho, Pervis Estupiñan; Jordy Alcivar, Joel Ordoñez, Kendry Paez; Pedro Vite, Nilson Angulo; Enner Valencia.