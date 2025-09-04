What happens if Colombia win, tie or lose vs Bolivia in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Although Colombia boast a stellar team, they have not secured a win in six games. As a result, James Rodriguez’s team has dropped a few places in the Conmebol Qualifiers, putting its spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at risk. Additionally, it is set to face Bolivia, who also need a victory to sustain its hopes of reaching the tournament. Therefore, the game promises to be fiercely competitive between the two sides.

Bolivia have managed to remain competitive, even though they are not one of CONMEBOL’s favorite teams. Their recent victory against Chile leave them with a slight chance of reaching the coveted FIFA World Cup, an event they have not attended since 1994. Head coach Oscar Villegas could rely on Miguel Terceros to lead the team to victory, alongside Carmelo Algarañaz. A win against James Rodríguez and his squad would boost La Verde’s hopes of securing a playoff spot.

Heading into Matchday 17 against Bolivia, Colombia are determined to break their streak of draws and secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup with a decisive victory. However, they will face the challenge without one of their main stars, Daniel Muñoz, who is sidelined due to yellow card accumulation. Despite his absence, the national team look poised for success, with Luis Diaz, Jhon Arias, and Richard Rios in excellent form and ready to lead the charge.

What happens if Colombia beat Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

If Colombia defeat Bolivia, they will clinch a direct spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a return after missing the 2022 edition. This match could be James Rodriguez’s last chance to play in the tournament, following his announcement in July 2025 on Los Amigos de Edu. Bolivia, meanwhile, would face an uphill battle for a playoff spot; they must win against Brazil and hope Venezuela lose both remaining games.

Luis Diaz of Colombia celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal.

What happens if Colombia and Bolivia tie in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

In case Colombia and Bolivia draw in today’s match, each team will earn one point. For Nestor Lorenzo’s team, this could mean qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but only under the condition that Venezuela lose against Argentina.

La Verde’s path, however, is slightly more complicated. They would require La Vinotinto to lose both today’s game and their matchup on September 9. Additionally, Bolivia must secure a victory against Brazil to remain in contention for a playoff spot and vie for a place in the tournament.

What happens if Colombia lose to Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

If Colombia lose to Bolivia, La Verde could earn three points, bringing their total to 20. However, they would still rely on the Venezuelan national team to lose or tie to stay in contention for a playoff spot. James Rodriguez’s team would not be out of the race for a direct spot to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It could still secure a direct qualification if it defeats Venezuela on Matchday 18, scheduled for September 9, 2025.