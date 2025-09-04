Paraguay vs Ecuador: Lineups for Matchday 17 of Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Paraguay host Ecuador in Matchday 17 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. While the visiting side have already secured their World Cup spot, the home team are just one step away from qualification.

Paraguay arrive at this match in strong form, with solid chances of clinching direct entry to the 2026 World Cup. They currently sit fifth in the standings with 24 points, level with Uruguay, and a single point from their next two matches would guarantee their place in the tournament, set to be held across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Meanwhile, Ecuador secured their qualification in the previous round with a 0-0 draw against Peru on the road. With their World Cup spot already confirmed, coach Sebastian Becaccece may use this match to give playing time to players who do not usually feature regularly.

Paraguay’s probable lineup

Gustavo Alfaro deals with the absence of several regular starters, including Fabian Balbuena, Mathias Villasanti, Isidro Pitta, and Julio Enciso—four key pieces in Paraguay’s usual setup. Enciso requested not to be called up as he finalizes his club future, while the others are sidelined with injuries.

Mathias Villasanti of Paraguay during a game against Brazil. (Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Taking that into account, Paraguay’s probable starting XI against Ecuador will be: Roberto Fernandez; Juan Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Matias Galarza, Miguel Almiron; Alejandro Romero, Antonio Sanabria.

Ecuador’s probable lineup

Sebastian Becaccece’s side will be without Alan Franco, as the influential midfielder received a red card against Peru after a second yellow and must serve a one-match suspension. Despite already having secured qualification, the Ecuadorians are expected to put out a strong lineup against Paraguay.

Taking that into account, Ecuador’s probable starting XI against Paraguay is: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, William Pacho, Pervis Estupiñan; Moises Caicedo, Kendry Paez; Pedro Vite, Gonzalo Plata, Nilson Angulo; Enner Valencia.